Director Brett Ratner thinks Rotten Tomatoes is destroying Hollywood films

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Ratner told an audience at the Sun Valley Film Festival (via the BBC):

“The worst thing that we have in today’s movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it’s the destruction of our business.”

Ratner, whose production company co-financed the critically panned 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicesaid the website’s method of aggregating only professional critics’ reviews in its official Tomatometer rating system can do great damage to a film—damage that he believes is unjust considering the aggregated user reviews are typically much higher than those of film critics. Batman v Superman got a 27% score from critics, while it got a 63% score from users. “The Rotten Tomatoes score was so low on Batman v Superman, I think it put a cloud over a movie that was incredibly successful,” Ratner said.

