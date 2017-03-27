Director Brett Ratner thinks Rotten Tomatoes is destroying Hollywood films

“The worst thing that we have in today’s movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it’s the destruction of our business.”

Ratner, whose production company co-financed the critically panned 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, said the website’s method of aggregating only professional critics’ reviews in its official Tomatometer rating system can do great damage to a film—damage that he believes is unjust considering the aggregated user reviews are typically much higher than those of film critics. Batman v Superman got a 27% score from critics, while it got a 63% score from users. “The Rotten Tomatoes score was so low on Batman v Superman, I think it put a cloud over a movie that was incredibly successful,” Ratner said.