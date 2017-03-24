The YouTube ad revolt continues with Pepsi, Starbucks, Walmart, GM, and others joining the exodus

More blue-chip advertisers are pulling out of YouTube as the backlash over ads appearing on extremist videos continues. Per the Wall Street Journal: PepsiCo, Walmart, Starbucks, GM, and Dish Network have all suspended their campaigns—despite Google vowing to do better. The companies join other big-name brands, including AT&T and Verizon, which suspended their campaigns earlier this week. The ad industry wants Google to be able to guarantee that ads won’t be placed near videos promoting extremist views like those that condone white nationalism or terrorism.
Earlier today, Bob Liodice, CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, released the following statement:
“We join the ecosystem in calling upon all digital advertising platforms to take the necessary steps to guarantee the safety and reputations of our brands. Brands choose those platforms to work hard for them to achieve all of their business and brand building objectives. But the most important of those priorities is ‘to do no harm.'”