The YouTube ad revolt continues with Pepsi, Starbucks, Walmart, GM, and others joining the exodus

More blue-chip advertisers are pulling out of YouTube as the backlash over ads appearing on extremist videos continues. Per the Wall Street Journal: PepsiCo, Walmart, Starbucks, GM, and Dish Network have all suspended their campaigns—despite Google vowing to do better. The companies join other big-name brands, including AT&T and Verizon, which suspended their campaigns earlier this week. The ad industry wants Google to be able to guarantee that ads won’t be placed near videos promoting extremist views like those that condone white nationalism or terrorism.