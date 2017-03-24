Obamacare may still be alive, but it’s on life support

Today’s massive defeat for President Trump and Paul Ryan , who were forced to pull the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare in the face of lackluster support for the bill, has Democrats gloating for the first time in many months. “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future,” said Ryan amid plenty of commentary about how embarrassing the debacle was for Republicans and the administration.

But all those GIFs of Obama laughing on Twitter don’t change the fact that his signature achievement is still in trouble. Here are four ways that the GOP is slowly starving Obamacare:

• Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is using all the regulatory means at his disposal to cripple Obamacare, proposing to tighten its special enrollment periods, adding extra verification requirements, and changing the plans’ “actuarial value” in a way that makes it more costly for patients.

• The administration slashed Obamacare’s marketing budget soon after the inauguration, clawing back millions of dollars in pre-paid TV ads during the 2017 sign-up period, causing enrollment to dip for the first time in more than two years.

• Due to uncertainty over the fate of the law, more insurers like Humana have pulled out of the exchanges.

• And the administration and Republican leaders in Congress are intent on removing Obamacare’s contraception coverage requirement and eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood.



[Flickr user: Jeff Kubina]