Trump’s “art of the deal” skills couldn’t save the GOP healthcare bill

House Republicans pulled their healthcare bill from the floor today after it became apparent that the would-be Obamacare replacement didn’t have the votes to pass. The move is a big legislative setback for President Trump who campaigned on his dealmaking abilities. Here are a few of the more interesting tweets going around at the moment:
President Trump just called me. Still on phone.
"We just pulled it," he tells me.
— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017
Why would you schedule a vote on a bill that is at 17% approval? Have we forgotten everything Reagan taught us?
— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) March 24, 2017
Source says "You can’t always get what you want" is playing in the House conference meeting
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 24, 2017