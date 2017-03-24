People at Uber couldn’t see their own diversity data

Unlike many large tech companies, Uber doesn’t release its diversity data. In fact, the company apparently doesn’t even track it, according to a report from Bloomberg . This revelation isn’t entirely surprising . In a conversation with Fast Company earlier this year, Uber’s head of human resources, Liane Hornsey, said she’s never seen diversity reports have any measurable effect on a company’s diversity:

“I haven’t seen it move the numbers. I haven’t seen anyone who’s done it say it’s made any difference for them. I reserve to right to really think about that over time. But it hasn’t worked for anyone, so why would I?”

It is true that tracking and releasing diversity stats have not led to fast-paced diversification at major tech companies like Twitter, Google, and Facebook. What is has done and how it works is by 1) keeping the conversation going about workplace diversity 2) providing transparency for prospective employees. “It’s important to know that [as a minority] I’m not going to represent a token for you or I’m not going to be in charge of making your team diverse when you haven’t made it a priority in the past,” Jewelbots founder Sara Chipps told me recently. Workplace culture shouldn’t be an afterthought, and it seems Uber may finally be learning that. After much pressure, the company said it will be releasing a diversity report next week.