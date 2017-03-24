Uber’s test for job applicants sounds like a violation of the Geneva convention or a frat hazing ritual

The secrets of Uber’s job recruiting procedure are revealed in a new Bloomberg story that includes plenty of fascinating details. Last year, the company hosted an event for job candidates that involved an exercise called Colourblind that tests how they handle chaotic situations, but sounds more like torture: “Candidates were instructed to pluck sateen blindfolds from a cardboard box and silently arrange puzzle pieces into molded shapes. The Uber staff hosting the event set a timer to seven minutes, while they clapped vigorously and blasted pop music from a stereo.”

In addition, the company’s lackluster approach to diversity was spotlighted. When staffers pushed CEO Travis Kalanick to invest more in such recruiting efforts, he’d reply with a typical Uber-ism: “Let’s keep jamming on this” but any decisions would be repeatedly postponed, reports Bloomberg. In addition, at least six recruiters involved in diversity initiatives have reportedly left the company in the last 18 months. Next week, Uber will release a diversity report and an HR executive told Bloomberg: “We’re spending a good deal of time reflecting on what will lead to true diversity and inclusion.”

Read the full story here.