Do customers want virtual makeup try-on tools? Smashbox has some data

If you’re shopping for makeup online, with no way to test if a product works, buying is always a risk. Makeup companies are now trying to mitigate these risks with virtual try-on tools. But are customers into it?

Two weeks ago, Smashbox launched a program that allows customers to upload a picture of themselves to see how every single product they sell–lipstick, foundation, blush, eyeliner–will look on their face. Smashbox makes the platform available directly on the website so customers don’t have to worry about downloading an app. The brand worked with ModiFace, a face visualization company, to create the platform. Ginny Chien, the brand’s executive director of global digital and consumer marketing, says they picked this company because it most accurately represented colors on the face, which was crucial to the tool’s effectiveness.

Smashbox’s customers, which largely consists of millennials, have quickly adopted the technology. In the first two weeks of launching, the tool was used more than 20,000 times, and a significant percentage of customers visiting Smashbox’s homepage gave it a go.