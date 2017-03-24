advertisement
Amazon adds more discounted phones—if you can handle the ads

By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Amazon Prime members can now get a couple more unlocked Android phones at a discount, provided they’re willing to endure lots of advertising. The new handsets in Amazon’s “Prime Exclusive” range include the Moto G5 Plus for $185 (a $45 discount) and the Alcatel A30 for $60 (a $40 discount). Both phones put ads or special offers on the lock screen, and come pre-loaded with various Amazon apps and widgets.

Although the discounts are significant, the barrage of lock-screen ads can get mentally exhausting, as I discovered while reviewing the first two Prime Exclusive phones last year. People check their phones dozens of times a day, and when an ad is the first thing you see, it has a way of searing itself into your brain, which of course is the point. At least Amazon lets users pay off the subsidy to stop the ads once they’ve had enough.

