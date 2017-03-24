advertisement
Google Hangouts will probably lose standard text messaging soon

By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Google is reportedly stripping SMS message support from Hangouts for Android as the app pivots toward enterprise use. According to a GSuite user on Reddit, SMS supprt in Hangouts will go away on May 22, and all users will start getting notified of the impending change in a few days. (Google has not yet confirmed the news.)

Removing SMS from Hangouts would leave Google without an app that unifies standard texts and internet-based messages, akin to Apple’s iMessage. The company is instead pushing users toward the default Android Messages app, while asking the industry to adopt RCS, a more feature-rich text messaging standard that Google already supports. Yet Google also expects consumers to use Allo, its virtual assistant-infused messaging app, and is positioning Hangouts as a workplace collaboration tool. Choose wisely.

