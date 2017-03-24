Google Hangouts will probably lose standard text messaging soon

Google is reportedly stripping SMS message support from Hangouts for Android as the app pivots toward enterprise use. According to a GSuite user on Reddit, SMS supprt in Hangouts will go away on May 22, and all users will start getting notified of the impending change in a few days. (Google has not yet confirmed the news.)
Removing SMS from Hangouts would leave Google without an app that unifies standard texts and internet-based messages, akin to Apple’s iMessage. The company is instead pushing users toward the default Android Messages app, while asking the industry to adopt RCS, a more feature-rich text messaging standard that Google already supports. Yet Google also expects consumers to use Allo, its virtual assistant-infused messaging app, and is positioning Hangouts as a workplace collaboration tool. Choose wisely.