Watch an Amazon Prime drone make its first delivery in the U.S.

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In a video uploaded to YouTube, the drone is seen delivering a small box containing a few bottles of sunscreen in southern California on Monday, where the MARS 2017 conference was taking place. Last year, Amazon made some drone deliveries in the U.K.

