Comcast’s new plan for cord cutters is taking shape

For the legacy cable business, there are two ways to address cord-cutting: Try to win customers back with sweeter pay-TV packages or let them cut the cord and offer them your own streaming service. Comcast‘s strategy for option B appears to be taking shape, as Bloomberg reported this week. The Philly cable giant has negotiated key streaming deals with cable TV owners to offer their networks across the country. Conceivably, that could mean a Comcast-run streaming service that rivals Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. For now, there don’t seem to be any immediate plans to release a product, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard rumblings of one soon. Read more from Bloomberg.