Theranos will give investors double the shares if they promise not to sue

The beleaguered company is already being sued by major partners like Walgreens over its faulty blood tests, and now hopes offering investors from Theranos’s latest funding round in 2015 double the shares will help stem more lawsuits, reports the Wall Street Journal. If the investors take the deal, they’ll get two shares for every share they purchased—but they have to promise not to sue the company. Some of their extra shares will reportedly come from founder Elizabeth Holmes’s own shares.