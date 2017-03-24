advertisement
Twitter wants to start charging you for a slightly better Tweetdeck experience

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new Tweetdeck app would include new premium tools including alerts, trends, and activity analysis tools; advanced analytics; advanced composing and posting tools; advanced audience analytics and insight tools; and tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts across multiple devices, reports Andrew Tavani. The reported cost for the new app? A monthly subscription fee of $19.99.

