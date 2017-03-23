advertisement
eBay’s diversity report shows its staff is still mostly dudes

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

The most recent report since eBay spun off Paypal shows the staff is predominately men. Of the 12,600 employees globally, men comprise 62% of the workforce, while women make up the remaining 38%. Men dominate leadership roles (68%) and make up 78% of technical staff. 

The company’s U.S. workforce has better race and ethnicity numbers with 52% white employees. The majority (65%) of U.S. tech staff is Asian. Damien Hooper-Campbell, eBay’s chief diversity officer who came on board last June, acknowledges there is work to do to improve the numbers. But the company should get an A for continuing to be transparent, especially as a new survey found that employees believe their companies are more diverse than they actually are.

Image: eBay

