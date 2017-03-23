Want to make your job listings more appealing? Advertise work-life balance

If you’re trying to attract lots of talented job applicants, you might worry that touting a job’s totally livable workload could dent its perceived prestige . After all, top-paying jobs notoriously have insane hours to match the pay, right?

But the behavioral-science research organization ideas42 says that’s an unfounded fear. In a recent experiment, the group measured people’s reactions to job listings and found that while “people definitely expect to be paid more for a decline in work-life balance,” the reverse isn’t true: “Advertising work-life balance has no effect on perceived prestige of a job, but it does make a job more attractive. In addition, improvement in work-life balance doesn’t lead people to think that it pays less.”



Photo: Unsplash user Calum MacAulay