SoundCloud has raised $70 million to stay afloat

The cloud of uncertainty hanging over SoundCloud this year has been lifted, at least temporarily. The streaming music platform just raised a $70 million debt round, enabling it to keep chugging along as it coaxes subscribers and, eventually, a buyer. Last fall, rumors swirled that Spotify may be interested in snatching up SoundCloud, but those talks reportedly fizzled out. Since last March, SoundCloud has been struggling to turn its free, user-uploaded audio service into a subscription business with its SoundCloud Go tier.