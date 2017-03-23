Even in 1883, tech journalists were the worst

I recently came across this passage from Doug Most’s book The Race Underground, which recounts the story of how the subways got built in New York and Boston. In the passage, Most tells of how a trade magazine called Electrical World took a few cheap shots at Thomas Edison in 1883 because they were already bored with the electric light and were wondering what inventors were going to do next. Keep in mind, this was less than five years after Edison first demonstrated the miracle of light in 1879—an invention that transformed the world. Wrote the magazine: “The electric light has long ceased to be a curiosity or even a novelty.” Guys, really?
