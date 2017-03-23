I’m super ambivalent about Thinx

I’ve been reporting about Thinx for a year. I’ve been impressed with the company’s product, and its commitment to eradicating the social taboo around menstruation. But I’m also horrified to hear former staff members talk about the terrible working conditions they faced at the company.

In today's issue of my weekly fashion newsletter, "Moving the Needle," I write about how I'm wrestling with these two images of Thinx.

When a business leader comes under fire, it's easy to dismiss the entire company and mission. But I've found that things are rarely black and white, and I'm left with mixed feelings.