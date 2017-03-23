A new Microsoft partnership signals a mellower approach to smart cars

In a new deal with Toyota , Microsoft will license out its patented technology to help power smarter vehicles . This is a far more laid-back partnership than the company has made in the past—and a more casual strategy than its competitors are taking to make cars intelligent.

Microsoft maintains that it doesn’t make cars, but that doesn’t mean it’s not interested in the future of car software. After all, its Azure platform is used by plenty of automakers, the company says. And carmakers like Nissan and BMW have already singed deals to embed its personal assistant, Cortana. So while other companies build their own autonomous cars, Microsoft may be content to cash in on less sexy endeavors. (h/t: the Verge)



Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images