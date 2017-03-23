advertisement
Bob Iger agrees to stick around. Disney magic ensues.

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Shares of the Walt Disney Company jumped today on the news that CEO Bob Iger has extended his contract to July 2019. Iger had planned to step down a year earlier. His imminent departure and the lack of an apparent successor are worrying investors at a time when Disney-owned ESPN and the rest of the legacy cable business are facing challenges from the rise of streaming.

