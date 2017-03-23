Zuri makes it easier for Americans to wear fabulous African prints

Zuri is a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya, founded by two American expats. The company works with East African craftsmen who create fabrics using a wax-printing technique called kitenge–similar to batik–to create clothing. Or rather, a single piece of clothing.

Zuri’s founders, Sandra Zhao and Ashleigh Miller, created a pattern for an outfit that can be worn as a dress, a skirt, a tunic, and a coat. Their idea was to have one versatile garment that would be easy to pack on a trip and would reduce your need for so many clothes. The design has been popular in Kenya, where it is different from traditional clothing silhouettes there, and also in the U.S., where women are drawn to the colorful patterns. Each garment retails for $145.

The brand, which launched last year, has been growing fast in both continents, selling several hundred products a month. They’ve recently had to move into a larger factory to keep up with the demand.