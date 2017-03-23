advertisement
After hitting a few speed bumps, Hyperloop One hires some Republicans to lobby the Trump administration 

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The high-speed transport company still reeling from a nasty lawsuit involving allegations of harassment and threats recently hired a few former GOP congressional staffers with Jochum Shore & Trossevin to lobby for them in Washington, D.C., reports Recode‘s Tony Romm.
