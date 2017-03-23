Cambridge Satchel Co.’s founder is committed to British manufacturing in a post-Brexit world



The choice to leave the European Union impacted British manufacturing because it reduced the access to the European market, one of Britain’s most important trading partners. Cambridge Satchel Company’s founder and CEO, Julie Deane, is working hard to highlight the value of British manufacturing. The brand’s classic leather bags, which suddenly became a fashion icon in the last decade, are all made in the U.K. The brand has recently partnered with Brompton Bicycles, which also manufactures in the U.K., on a collaboration of bags and fold-up bikes in matching colors.