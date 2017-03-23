Analyst: New safety features could make Tesla’s Model 3 ten times safer than the average car on the road

The highly anticipated car will feature hardware and software that “provide a level of active safety that could significantly lead all other cars on sale today and could, if the company achieves its goal, be an order of magnitude (i.e., 10x) safer than the average car on the road,” writes Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas. “Look for safety to be the ‘ah-hah!’ moment for this car due to launch this year.”
He also predicts that Tesla’s Model Y (small SUV) will “very likely” be its highest-selling model. Maybe anticipating the positive note, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk bought 95,420 shares of the company’s stock on Friday.
Photo: Tesla