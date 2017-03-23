Here’s what happened when a U.K. journalist tried to help a refugee open a bank account

U.K. journalist Simon Neville took a refugee to banks, hoping to help him maneuver the bureaucracy. He’s been live-tweeting the saga , which is at once depressing and infuriating. Here are a few tidbits from the saga:

I’m about to go try help a refugee open a UK bank account. I can’t foresee us being fobbed off, ignored and given wrong advice at all…

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

"Does he have anything from the benefits office for proof of address?" Me: "no. He can’t get benefits until he gets an account"

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

Was told refugee fleeing for his life can’t get an account without passport & he should go apply for one. Application process takes 4 months

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

Next! Surely a bank majority owned by the state will be able to help? Right?… pic.twitter.com/rMUfemnB45

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

Refugee tells me: "every bank says something different. The job centre was the same. Three people told me three different things". Yep

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

Still waiting to be seen at Barclays. Thanks for suggestions on sitting tight for Nationwide+HO letter. Keen to try and sort today, if poss

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

Hopefully it’ll get fixed. Sad to think we’ll only get there because I’m a journalist…

— Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) March 23, 2017

I’d also encourage you to read the entire thread from the beginning. Fast Company‘s Ainsley Harris recently wrote about the perils of migrants seeking bank accounts. There are some tech solutions for this problem, she writes.