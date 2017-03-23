advertisement
Here’s what happened when a U.K. journalist tried to help a refugee open a bank account

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

U.K. journalist Simon Neville took a refugee to banks, hoping to help him maneuver the bureaucracy. He’s been live-tweeting the saga, which is at once depressing and infuriating. Here are a few tidbits from the saga:

I’d also encourage you to read the entire thread from the beginning. Fast Company‘s Ainsley Harris recently wrote about the perils of migrants seeking bank accounts. There are some tech solutions for this problem, she writes. 

