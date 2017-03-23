advertisement
School is in: NBCUniversal is going to teach YouTubers how to create viral content  

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Sometimes you need to show the kids how it’s done. NBCUniversal is reportedly going to be the first major media company to take part in YouTube’s NextUp educational program, a weeklong training session for qualifying YouTube creators. Variety reports that NBCU execs will help teach emerging YouTubers how to create content that drives more engagement. Now, before you laugh, remember that SNL has being going viral since 1975. Read more from Variety here.

