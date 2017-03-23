The UN’s HeForShe movement just made feminist dolls for boys

HeForShe, a UN initiative to bring boys and men into the fight for gender equality, just partnered with a toy startup called Boy Story to create two dolls for boys. They’re using the term “doll” rather than “action figure” strategically, to challenge prejudices around boys playing with dolls. The two figures, named Billy and Mason, encourage boys to learn nurturing, emotional intelligence, and empathy. They are 18″ tall, about the size of a large American Girl doll, and cost $99 each.

