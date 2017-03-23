Facebook has more 18-year-old male users than there are living on Earth today

That mind-numbing bit of demographic insight was revealed by Simon Kemp at TNW after he sifted through a massive amount of the platform’s global audience statistics. His primary hypotheses for just how Facebook could have more 18-year-old males than actually exist are:

1. Younger users over-stating their real age in order to appear to be of ‘legal age’ in their respective country; or

2. Older people under-stating their age to a ‘golden number’, in order to appear younger than they really are, potentially for reasons of vanity.

Whatever the case, he points out that the factually impossible demographics could have big implications for advertisers. Besides the 18-year-old male imbalance, Kemp’s piece offers a lot of other interesting insights into Facebook’s demographics.