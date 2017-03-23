Major advertisers including AT&T and Verizon have stopped advertising on YouTube

Both companies have joined others, including Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, the Guardian , U.K. supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Havas, in halting their ads on YouTube and on Google’s display network after it became known the search giant was running ads next to extremist content, reports Bloomberg .

After the U.K.’s Times raised the alarm, Google introduced new tools to better allow advertisers to choose what content their ads display next to. However, a spokesperson for AT&T suggests that is not enough: “We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate. Until Google can ensure this won’t happen again, we are removing our ads from Google’s non-search platforms.”