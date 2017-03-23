Apple acquires iPhone and iPad automation app Workflow

The app allows users to combine functions and commands within and between apps to automate tasks. TechCrunch confirmed the deal, and shortly later the app makers released the statement:
“We are thrilled to be joining Apple. We’ve worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store. We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.”
Workflow has apparently been on Apple’s radar for a while, winning an Apple Design Award in 2015 for its accessibility features. The Workflow app is now available as a free download.