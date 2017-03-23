Apple says it has not been hacked

Yesterday a report from Motherboard made the rounds saying Turkish hackers had infiltrated Apple’s systems and obtained the user details of up to 627 million iCloud, Mobile Me, and dotmac email users. The hackers reportedly told Apple they would remotely wipe the iOS devices of those users unless Apple paid them $150,000.

Today Apple has told Fortune that “there have not been any breaches in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud and Apple ID.” The company went on to suggest that if the hackers actually did have the Apple ID user details they claim, “the alleged list of email addresses and passwords appears to have been obtained from previously compromised third-party services.” Fortune speculates the hackers could have gotten the Apple ID email addresses from a previous LinkedIn breach.