Can crowdfunding save DIY music spaces post-Ghost Ship?

Brooklyn’s Shea Stadium needs some cash. The eight-year-old underground music venue took to Kickstarter today to raise money for the renovations and local permits it needs to reopen as a legally legit venue. Shea Stadium’s founders blew past their $50,000 goal in a matter of hours.

The venue, a staple of New York’s fading DIY music scene, is known for being an artist-friendly, all-ages space. But like many underground venues, it hasn’t always operated strictly within the often onerous (and expensive) confines of the law. Perhaps not coincidentally, authorities have been cracking down on DIY venues across the U.S. since the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland last year.