Here’s who goes to the movies—broken down by age and race

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

For data and movie geeks, the MPAA’s latest “Theatrical Market Statistics” report is a wealth of information about the health of the movie business. The big picture: 246 million people went to the movies in the United States and Canada last year, a 2% increase from the year before. But dig into the trends and things start to get a little more interesting. For instance, looking at per capita attendance broken down by age group shows 18- to 24-year-olds are hitting the big screen at lower rates than they were in 2012, although they saw an uptick last year. 


Breakdowns by ethnicity, meanwhile, show Asian-Americans are going to the movies at higher rates—and last year had the highest per-capita attendance of any ethnic group at 6.1. Overall, the MPAA says per capita theater attendance decreased for the population as a whole. Read the full report here
Images: MPAA

