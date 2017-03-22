Thinx founder Miki Agrawal is no longer speaking at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

Agrawal was slated to speak at a session tomorrow afternoon, specifically as part of a women’s summit at the weeklong event. Calling the schedule change a “mutual decision,” NOEW sent the following statement to Fast Company explaining why the Thinx founder and former CEO would no longer be participating :

This was a mutual decision by both THINX and The Idea Village, the organization producing New Orleans Entrepreneur Week.

The programming for the Women’s Summit has been updated with this change. The three-hour session is designed to provide an opportunity for female professionals to reflect on and discuss how to overcome the challenges women uniquely face in the workplace.

We look forward to providing all our attendees from the Greater New Orleans area and beyond with a dynamic, inclusive environment in which they can develop their professional skills, discuss new ideas, gain new contacts, and learn more about emerging trends in entrepreneurship and business.

In other words, it might have been a little awkward for Agrawal to host a fireside chat about women’s place in the workplace following a week of negative press about how Thinx—and Agrawal—allegedly treated their employees. Thinx confirmed the decision was mutual in a separate statement, attributing it to the fact that Agrawal is no longer CEO.