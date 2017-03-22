More women in tech may be looking at developer careers

A lot of bad and sexist stuff is happening in the tech sector these days, but one glimmer of hope comes from Stack Overflow’s annual developer survey. The report queried 64,000 professionals about the state of the developer industry and found that 10% of the respondents identified as women. While that’s still disturbingly low, it is a marked uptick from the last year’s responses, which was at 6.6%. What’s more, writes Stack Overflow, “nearly twice the number of women said they had been coding for less than a year.” This indicates that the pool of female developers worldwide is perhaps growing, which is heartening.