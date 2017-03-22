Amsterdam airport rolls out APIs to make it dope

You don’t usually think of software as something that can make an airport better, but maybe it’s time to change the way we think.

That’s because Amsterdam’s Schipol airport has unveiled a new developers portal that offers a range of APIs “that enables innovators to explore and use all kinds of airport data for new applications…that can improve the customer experience of the passengers that fly to, from, and via” the airport. It’s not clear yet how developers might use those APIs, but anything that can make the flying experience better gets a big thumbs-up from this corner. Stay tuned.

Photo: Hide-sp via Wikimedia Commons