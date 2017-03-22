Airbnb says it already has more than 800 “Experiences” available

Last November Airbnb launched Experiences, a new way to book things like walking tours and cooking classes in places where you’re traveling, or even in your hometown. Originally available only on mobile, the service started rolling out to Airbnb’s web users today . The home-sharing company also shared a few details about how the feature is going so far.

Airbnb currently has more than 800 different Experiences available in the platform, which have been booked by users in more than 73 countries. Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Paris are the top-booked destinations on the platform, and London, L.A., and San Francisco have the most Experience hosts available. Airbnb says the service is a hit with around 91% of people who have booked an Experience giving it a five-star rating.