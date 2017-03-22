Turn off your laptop and write this down with a pen

If you care about things like comprehension and information recall, taking notes in longhand is superior than typing them out on a computer. That’s one of the takeaways from a helpful Fast Company feature story today by Belle Beth Cooper, which looks at the right and wrong way to take notes. According to the story, there is ample evidence to support the pro-pen camp, including a recent study in which students who wrote notes in the physical world outperformed those who used a laptop when it came time to take a quiz. In other words, the pen is mightier than the—oh, come on, you already knew that.