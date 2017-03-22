LinkedIn’s new trending feature will keep you up to speed on the day’s news

LinkedIn unveiled “Trending Storylines” today, which is similar to Twitter Moments. The feature displays headlines of the day’s top news. Tap into them, and you’ll get a link to a story that goes into more detail, as well as commentary from other LinkedIn users and links to articles with opposing views. The feature builds off of a new focus on content for LinkedIn. Content posted on the network drives a tremendous amount of traffic to LinkedIn, and sponsored content is a huge part of the company’s current advertising strategy. Read my Fast Company story on the new feature here.
