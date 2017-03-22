Direct-to-consumer denim brands like Mott & Bow are growing like gangbusters

Mott & Bow, which launched in 2014, is part of a new generation of denim brands that are bringing high-quality materials and manufacturing at affordable prices due to a direct-to-consumer model and an integrated supply chain. Founder Alejandro Chahin grew up in Honduras to a family that owned a denim factory and the brand Pepe Revolution & Co. Chahin began learning the ins and outs of the business from the age of 14 and decided that there was a way to bring high-quality denim to consumers at cheaper prices by cutting out the retail markups.
Today, the brand announced that it is now producing a line of denim shirts made of Italian cotton. The brand went through 14 prototypes before landing on this model. Like many of its competitors, including DSTLD and Articles of Society, Mott & Bow’s lean business model is working, allowing the brand to expand. The company has been growing at a rate of about five times a year. These direct-to-consumer brands tend to do well among urban millennials.