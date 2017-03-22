Direct-to-consumer denim brands like Mott & Bow are growing like gangbusters



Mott & Bow, which launched in 2014, is part of a new generation of denim brands that are bringing high-quality materials and manufacturing at affordable prices due to a direct-to-consumer model and an integrated supply chain. Founder Alejandro Chahin grew up in Honduras to a family that owned a denim factory and the brand Pepe Revolution & Co. Chahin began learning the ins and outs of the business from the age of 14 and decided that there was a way to bring high-quality denim to consumers at cheaper prices by cutting out the retail markups.