Instagram keeps fleshing out new opportunities for merchants

Over the last two years, Instagram has bulked up its ad offerings with the introduction of shoppable and interactive posts. Now it’s delving into more business services through appointment booking. In the coming months the photo-sharing platform will give users the opportunity to book everything from blowouts to table reservations, according to Bloomberg.
Roughly 80% of users follow a business, reports Bloomberg. But conducting business has remained confined to direct messaging. This move reinforces Instagram’s firm focus on fleshing out opportunities for merchants, which may ultimately drive engagement (read: money) for the platform.