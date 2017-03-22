That time Donald Trump’s former campaign manager secretly worked for a Russian billionaire and proposed a plan to boost Vladimir Putin 

This quote from a memo written by Paul Manafort to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in 2005 is pretty explicit:

“We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin Government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success.”

It was apparently part of a strategy to influence politics business and other pro-Russian interests in the United States, Europe, and former Soviet republics. Manafort’s former work with Deripaska was revealed today in an explosive new report from the Associated Press. Read the full story here.