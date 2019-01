The rebranding is part of an effort to woo Chinese users as it doubles down in the country. Translated, “Aibiying” (爱彼迎) means “welcome each other with love.” In addition to the name change, Airbnb (sorry, Aibiying) will bring its Trips experiences to the country, will triple the size of its Chinese workforce, and will double its investment in the local market, the company said in a blog post.