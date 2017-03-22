In China, Apple isn’t advertising the red iPhone 7 is supporting an HIV/AIDS charity

The company has dropped the (Product)Red branding from its marketing and web pages in the country, reports TechCrunch. In the screenshot you can see even Apple’s Chinese homepage doesn’t mention the charity or that a portion of the funds the limited edition red iPhone 7 generates will be donated to the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programs. As TechCrunch notes, AIDS is a tricky subject both politically and socially in China, with the disease on the rise among gay men in the country despite the government’s efforts to curb it.