At least 40 people watched the gang-rape of a Chicago teen on Facebook Live

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The horrific act was perpetrated by five to six men or boys according to police, reports the Associated Press. What’s even more shocking is during the ordeal, which was live-streamed on Facebook, at least 40 people viewed the rape online–and none of them reported it to police, who only found out about the assault from the victim’s mother.

