Half a million Uber users requested to delete their accounts in one week

The loss happened in the week after it was seen by some that Uber was trying to capitalize on a New York taxi work stoppage, reports the New York Times. The week in question follows the January 30th protest where the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called on taxi drivers to protest Trump’s Muslim ban by avoiding John F. Kennedy International Airport for one hour. While taxis protested, Uber decided to deactivate surge pricing to capitalize on the lack of transportation, resulting in the #DeleteUber hashtag trending on social media.