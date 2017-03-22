Baidu’s head of artificial intelligence is stepping down

Andrew Ng is one of the most important people in AI . He was the founding lead of the Google Brain project , and more recently he’s headed up Chinese tech giant Baidu ‘s artificial intelligence operations out of the company’s Silicon Valley innovation lab.

This evening, Ng announced on Medium that he’s stepping down. He wasn’t specific about why he’s leaving or what he’s doing next, saying only that “Baidu’s AI is incredibly strong, and the team is stacked up and down with talent; I am confident AI at Baidu will continue to flourish. After Baidu, I am excited to continue working toward the AI transformation of our society and the use of AI to make life better for everyone.”

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME