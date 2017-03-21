advertisement
SCOTUS cameras? Neil Gorsuch says he’s open to that

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court was asked today if he was open to the idea of cameras in the country’s highest courtroom—an idea the majority of Americans support. The answer? Gorsuch says he’s open to the idea but confesses it’s not a question he’s “given a great deal of thought to.” Baby steps, transparency advocates. Baby steps. Read more from the Los Angeles Times here.  

