advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Yes, Thinx’s CEO did take work calls from the toilet

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Last year, I spoke with Thinx founder Miki Agrawal for a story called “Bleeding on the Job.” During the interview, she said many things about her work habits and leadership style that feel relevant in light of recent allegations of sexual harassment. In the video below, she talks about taking work calls from the toilet—which is similar to one of the details in yesterday’s New York magazine story:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life