Turkey and France top the list of countries asking Twitter to take down content—and it’s not even close

Twitter released its latest semiannual transparency report today, which reveals the number of removal requests it receives from government and law enforcement agencies. The largest volume of requests between July-December 2016 came from Turkey and France, which sent 2,232 and 1,334 requests, respectively. That’s a big jump from the next country down, Russia, which sent 519 requests. Germany, Indonesia, and the United States rounded out the top five. Twitter says the requests generally involve content that may be illegal in specific jurisdictions. The report is an official count comprising formal requests made through Twitter’s proper channels. Read the full list here.